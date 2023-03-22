Check on Man in Car Brings Drug Arrest of North Andover Man by Methuen Police

A wellness check by Methuen police last week at a department store parking lot brought about the arrest of a 35-year-old North Andover man on drug charges and seizure of fentanyl, cocaine and cash.

Methuen Officer Dannery Serrano was dispatched to Walmart for a report of a man possibly passed out in a car. According to a police statement, Serrano found Andrew Brace, who was arrested for possession of a Class A drug, trafficking in cocaine—less than 200 grams and two outstanding arrest warrants.

Confiscated were 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 108 grams of cocaine and $2,515 in cash.

Brace was arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

