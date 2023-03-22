Barrett to Formally Kick Off Haverhill Mayoral Campaign at Thursday Night Reception

Haverhill City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett officially kicks off her campaign for mayor this Thursday with a reception sponsored by past and present legislators, family and friends.

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Rep. Andy X. Vargas, former state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell and others have joined together to invite supporters and donors to a reception Thursday, March 23, from 6-8 p.m., at Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill. Vargas last month released a statement in support of Barrett’s candidacy.

“Melinda Barrett is one of the hardest working public servants I know. She loves this city and has demonstrated her commitment to the community. Her small business and City Council experience, combined with her deep roots in our city, uniquely qualify her to build a collaborative administration for the benefit of all our residents. Haverhill will thrive under a Mayor Melinda—the first woman to become mayor of Haverhill. I’m solidly with her,” he said in a statement released to WHAV.

There will be refreshments and hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar is available.

