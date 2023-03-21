Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Plans Garage Sale March 25

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing plans its largest ever garage sale this Saturday, featuring letterpress materials.

Among printing presses, type, cabinets, ink, paper and other graphic arts materials, there will be books on printing design, and typography during the sale Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill.

Museum officials note one of its missions is to support the craft of letterpress and keep presses, type and materials in circulation. Sale items come from donations from organizations and people who wish to support the museum.

