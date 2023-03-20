Council on Aging Offers Seniors Free Hip Hop Exercise Classes

Citizens Center

Haverhill Citizens Center. (WHAV News file photograph.)

Free hip hop dance exercise classes for seniors are taking place over the next few Thursdays in Haverhill.

The complete chair, warm up and hip hop classes begin and end in the chairs with hip hop and rhythm and blues music.

The Haverhill Cultural Council sponsors the hour-long chair exercise and dance classes taught by instructor Rondae Drafts Thursdays March 23, March 30 and April 13, at 11:30 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, room 45, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Those interested may register by calling Paula at the Haverhill Council on Aging at 978-374-2300, ext. 3916.

