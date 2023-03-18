YWCA White Ribbon Day Campaign Flag Raising Monday Morning at Haverhill City Hall

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is hosting a White Ribbon Day Campaign this month to raise awareness and inspire action from men to stand up against violence against women and girls.

The campaign started in 1991 when a handful of men decided to take action on the second anniversary of one man’s massacre of 14 women in Montreal. They began the White Ribbon Campaign to urge men to speak out against violence against women. Today, the campaign is observed in 60 countries.

Men have an opportunity to take the pledge to stand up against all gender-based violence during a White Ribbon Day Campaign Flag Raising this morning at 10 at Haverhill City Hall.

