North Andover Route 114 Widening, Added Traffic Lights Subject of Public Meeting Thursday

North Andover residents have an opportunity Thursday night to learn about plans to reconstruct Route 114 between Waverly Road and Willow Street/Mill Road.

Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation plan to brief residents Thursday, March 23, from 6-8 p.m., at Merrimack College, Crowe Hall Executive Room, 315 Turnpike St., North Andover.

The project includes roadway widening, geometry and traffic signal improvements at intersections, continuous sidewalks and bicycle lanes separate from automotive traffic, culvert replacement, drainage improvements, utility relocations and landscaping. Seven existing traffic signals will be upgraded and two additional intersections—Route 114 at Royal Crest Drive/Merrimack College and Hillside Road—will gain traffic signals. Officials say these will be interconnected and automatically adjust to traffic flow based on “real time” information.

Spanish language interpretation will be provided.

