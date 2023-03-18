Essex County DA Confirms Shooting Death of Man Late Friday Night in Lawrence

A man was shot and killed in Lawrence late Friday night.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said early Saturday morning the Lawrence Police Department received a series of 911 calls just before midnight, reporting shots fired and a man down in the area of 216 Walnut St.

Police officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Tucker said the shooting is being investigated by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

