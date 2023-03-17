Haverhill’s AmVets Post 147 St. Patrick’s Day Tonight Features Dixie Swing Project

In time for St. Patrick’s Day, AmVets Post 147 tonight presents the Dixie Swing Project, performing Dixieland tunes with golden big band classics from the swing era.

The players are described as seasoned pros who have worked with many international, national and local artists including Frankie Valli, Johnny Mathis, Rita Moreno, Al Martino, Jerry Vale, Robert Goulet, The Drifters, The Shirelles, Harry James Orchestra, Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra and Guy Lombardo’s Royal Canadians.

The unique St. Patrick’s Day party is free, but open only to adults over the age of 21. The show begins at 8 p.m., at 576 Primrose St., Haverhill.

