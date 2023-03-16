Haverhill High, Whittier Tech and Methuen High Students to be Honored at Valley Patriot Bash

Students attending Haverhill High, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High and Methuen High Schools are among those being honored and awarded scholarships at the upcoming Valley Patriot newspaper annual Bash Scholarship and Award night.

Haverhill High’s Liam Robertson is up for the Michelle DeLuca Benedetti Memorial Scholarship, while Whittier Tech’s Arturo Zuniga is up for a scholarship started by Whittier alum Al Veilleux and Methuen High’s James Sugden is the recipient of the Studio 21 scholarship.

“Each Scholarship was established by someone in the community with a specific purpose, or for a student going into a certain field of study. Last year we raised more than $34,000 and we are hoping to beat that this year,” says Valley Patriot Publisher Tom Duggan.

The Valley Patriot is still working to increase scholarship amounts for the honored students who are planning to attend college in the fall. Donations to individual students may be made online at valleypatriot.com.

Robertson is a three-season athlete at Haverhill High, participating in fall crew; winter track, where he serves as captain; and spring track. His extracurricular activities include Foreign Language National Honor Society and National Honor Society.

Robertson plans to pursue a career in Criminal Justice and attend Merrimack College in the fall of 2023. Donations to his scholarship specifically may be made here.

The Michelle DeLuca Benedetti Memorial Scholarship was established by her brother Ken DeLuca and is offered to a Haverhill High School senior going into Criminal Justice or Social Work in the fall. Benedetti, wife of Haverhill Police Officer Joseph A. Benedetti, passed away May 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Zuniga, of Haverhill, is a senior in the masonry program at Whittier Tech. He was captain of the varsity soccer team, a valued member of the Whittier maintenance crew through his co-op job and works another part-time job outside of school hours.

After graduating from Whittier, he plans to study construction management at Fitchburg State College or Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Donations to his scholarship specifically may be made here.

Sugden’s favorite classes are history and film/video production, sparking his interest in pursuing a degree in History and Film in college. He is in Honors Band, Marching Band, Jazz Band and Dirty Hands Ink. He also plays in the school’s theater productions.

He volunteered at a local grammar school for its fall festival, assisted with unified track and holds memberships of in the National Honor and History Honor Societies.

Donations to his scholarship specifically may be made here.

Other recipients are Arielle Cavaretta, Greater Lawrence Tech. Scholarship; Cam Reiland of North Andover, Dan Coady Memorial Scholarship; Jaraliz Morales, Eugene Smith Lawrence High Jr. ROTC Scholarship; and Vanessa De La Cruz Sanchez, Special Needs – Phil Glendye Memorial Scholarship.

The annual Bash Scholarship and Award night, which also honors hero police officers, firefighters and veterans, takes place Friday, March 31, 7 p.m., at the Firefighters Relief’s Inn, 1 Market St., Lawrence.

