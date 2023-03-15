Only a Month Left for Individuals and Groups to Apply for Haverhill Youth Activity, Mental Health Grants

Haverhill parents, community-based organizations, civic groups, educations providers have about a month left to apply for a portion of $750,000 in youth activities and mental health grants.

As WHAV reported first at the beginning of last month, individuals and groups have until Friday, April 14, to seek money from the second year of the program to pay for participation fees, uniforms, equipment, summer camps, transportation and other expenses.

Mayoral Communications Director Shawn Regan told WHAV five applications have been completed so far and more are in progress. By comparison, Anser Advisory Consultants’ Andrea Lombardi gave an overview at the end of January as to how $500,000 during the first year was allocated.

“Last year, they received 60 applications and the applications were prioritized by the city’s application review committee. Thirty-six applicants were ultimately awarded,” she said.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said most of the available $750,000 comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city intends to spend $500,000 for youth programming and support and $250,000 for direct mental health services and substance abuse counseling for youth.

Applicants are required to identify a negative impact the pandemic has created for the youth and how the proposed activity will reasonably and proportionally respond to that impact.

Those seeking to apply will find an online presentation and applications for either individuals or groups at cityofhaverhill.com. Paper applications are available at the mayor’s office for anyone who does not have access to a computer. Those with questions may email [email protected] or call 978-241-7375, ext. 3717.

Fiorentini formed a committee of residents, school and city officials, city councilors and public health and youth programming professionals to review applications and make recommendations. Decisions are expected in late May to early June with checks going out mid- to late June.

Purchases, such as sports equipment, classroom and educational supplies, art supplies, and safety clothing, are allowed to the degree that these investments are required for the activity outlined in the grant application, or making them available to children in families who, for economic reasons, could not normally take advantage of the activity.

