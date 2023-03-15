Haverhill Public Schools Receive Donation of STEM Books for Read Across America Day

Haverhill Public Schools received a boost last weekend as part of celebrations surrounding “Read Across America Day” earlier this month.

Boxes of science, technology, engineering and math—or STEM—books were delivered Saturday to the Caleb Dustin Hunking School by the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce. General Dynamics donated the books to United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley and then dropped off by City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua, who is also president of the Chamber, and United Way Regional Advisory Board Member Bobby Brown.

Accepting the gifts were Hunking Principal Timothy Betty and school Communication Specialist Joy L. Jannell.

