Groveland Police Thank Resident Who Found and Returned $7,550 in Cash, More in Checks

Groveland Police extended its thanks Tuesday to a resident who last Wednesday found more than $7,500 in cash on the side of a road, which was then returned to its rightful owner.

Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen and his department thanked Richard Saulnier of Groveland who found what appeared to be a checkbook, containing $7,550 in cash and written checks which brought the total value to about $11,950.

Gillen said, “Our town is comprised of good-hearted and caring people. It is often times we see a different story come from these instances and this just goes to show the kindness our residents have for the people within their community.”

Saulnier immediately brought the discovery to the Groveland Police station and it was returned to the owner later that day.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...