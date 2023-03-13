Haverhill Boys and Girls Club Teens Learn How to Advocate for Themselves in Harvard Program

Over the last six weeks, members of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill’s Teen Center worked closely with Harvard Law School students in a program to help teens advocate for themselves in schools.

Two out of six teens from the Club that participated in this cohort also testified at the Massachusetts state house as part of Harvard Law School’s “Students Speak” Legislative Briefing last Tuesday. They spoke on the issues they face in schools such as diversity, inclusion and student violence.

Testimonies were read in front of the legislature in support of continue funding of the Massachusetts Safe and Supportive Schools Initiative.

After speeches the teens had a chance to meet with Haverhill Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan Hamilton and tour the State House.

