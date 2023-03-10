Team Haverhill’s Possible Dreams Set for Monday, March 20 with ‘Focus on Our Future’

“Focus on Our Future” is the theme of Team Haverhill’s Possible Dreams 2023, offering a “lively community conversation event gives attendees an opportunity to meet new people, discover more that Haverhill has to offer and shape the future of the community by sharing and incubating new ideas.”

The annual community visioning event takes place Monday, March 20, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Northern Essex Community College, Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments and seating. While walk-ins are welcome, organizers encourage advance registration online.

Possible Dreams is free and all are invited to attend. Conversations focus on ideas the community has submitted in advance and discussions center on how to make them happen and shape the future of the city.

Examples of ideas that got their start at past Possible Dreams events include Clement Farm Disc Golf Course, revitalizing the Haverhill Farmers Market, Haverhill Restaurant Week, River Ruckus Festival, Cleaner & Greener Downtown Haverhill and many more.

