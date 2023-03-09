Free Backyard Beekeeping Demonstration Takes Place April 2 at Tattersall Farm

There is an introduction to beekeeping next month at Haverhill’s Tattersall Farm.

The Trustees of Tattersall Farm and Frank Valadao of Soney Bees of Haverhill offer the Backyard Beekeeping demonstration and information session, featuring such topics as finding a good hive location, assembling the hive and how to install a package of bees or five-frame Nuc. There will also be information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting bees and preparing hives for winter.

Valadao, a local beekeeper, talks Sunday, April 2, at noon, in the parking lot area at Tattersall Farm, 542 N. Broadway, Haverhill. Participants will meet rain or shine. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.

