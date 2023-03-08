Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Honors Late Executive Director Scott Forbes

Veterans Northeast Outreach Center closed its offices for the day Tuesday and confirmed that Executive Director Scott Forbes died Monday.

Forbes, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was named interim executive director of Haverhill-based Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in January of 2021 after working for the organization two years. He succeeded Executive Director Edward V. Mitchell. During an appearance on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program, Forbes discussed his motivation.

“Five years ago I kind of lost my way in terms of being able to figure some things out and I came to VNOC for support and services, and they helped me be able to get myself on the right path, and that was back in 2016. I always said if there was even an opportunity that I’d be able to come back and work for the place that helped me. I know exactly what it feels like to walk through the doors and say, ‘you know I can’t do it by myself. I need help and I need some support.’ I’m fortunate enough to work with some of those people today that helped me back in 2016 so every day I walk through these doors it’s definitely a blessing. It’s something I don’t take for granted and every day is an opportunity we can do something for somebody, and it’s an opportunity we’ll never, ever, pass up,” he explained.

Forbes logged 22 years in the service and active-duty assignments in Afghanistan and Iraq. He began as a case manager at the Methuen location.

A statement on the organization’s Facebook page reported, “His dedication to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Inc. is a shining example of what service after service looks like. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on. I will say his name,” reported

Services will be posted when available.

