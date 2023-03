Methuen resident Anne Crump discusses “Hiking the Appalachian Trail” during a presentation tonight at Nevins Memorial Library.

Crump shares stories from her months-long trek along the Appalachian Trail, offering insights, and lessons she learned along the way.

The in-person presentation takes place tonight, March 8, at 6:30 p.m., in the Nevins Library Garden Room, 305 Broadway, Methuen.

Registration takes place online at nevinslibrary.org.

