Pentucket Regional School Committee to Decide Budget Next Week; Invites Public Comment

The public is invited to give its feedback next week on the Pentucket Regional School District’s budget for the next school year.

The district’s School Committee will discuss, review and vote upon the budget Tuesday, March 7, 5 p.m., in room 2028 of the Middle-High School, according to Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.

On the following day, Bartholomew expects to provide a budget update to members of the boards of selectmen and finance committees in Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury during a meeting at 6 p.m. in the Dining Commons at the Middle-High School and streamed on YouTube.

At both meetings, Bartholomew will provide overviews of the budget and how it affects curriculum, class sizes and extracurricular activities, including the arts and athletics. The public may speak during public comment. Those interested must contact Marianne Naffah by emailing [email protected], before 9:30 a.m. on the day of each meeting. Comments are restricted to two minutes or less and should be connected to an agenda item.

Bartholomew also hosts budget information meetings for parents and other community members in Merrimac and Groveland next week. Meetings are scheduled for Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the Sweetsir Elementary School, 104 Church St., Merrimac, and Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m., at the Bagnall Elementary School, 253 School St., Groveland.

The School Committee also meets Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. in the Middle-High School Dining Commons. The Committee will discuss possible cuts should sending communities not approve the budget.

