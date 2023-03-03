West Newbury Firefighter Bounsy Graduates From Fire Academy’s Call/Volunteer Recruit Training

West Newbury Fire Department is welcoming new Firefighter Travis Bounsy following his graduation Wednesday from the four-month Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Call/Volunteer Firefighter Recruit Training Program.

Bounsy, who was one of 33 recruits from 13 fire departments, is a longtime resident of West Newbury and graduate of Pentucket Regional High School. He also coaches football and lacrosse for the school district.

“First responders are on the front lines of any crisis and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever,” said Academy Director Jeffrey P. Winn. “The rigorous training they’ve completed provides them with the fundamental skills and knowledge necessary to protect their communities safely and effectively.”

During the 16-week training, firefighters learned the basic skills they will need when responding to fires, including how to contain and control fires, public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquid control, stress management, firefighter self-rescue and vehicle extrication.

To graduate, firefighters must complete 240 hours of training, all on nights and weekends, while demonstrating proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation and fire attack in situations ranging from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multi-room structure fires.

Bounsy is now participating in emergency medical technician training as well.

