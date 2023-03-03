Hunking School’s First Multicultural Festival Takes Place March 8

Students and staff at the Caleb Dustin Hunking School will “Travel the World” next Wednesday.

Hunking School’s first Multicultural Festival features diversity from across at least 16 countries Wednesday, March 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. The event encourages students, families and community organizations to register to show off their culture—food, flags, dress, music and/or languages—while students showcase their work.

Those wishing to display are asked to register here.

Students will receive a schedule of events and a passport, which will be stamped at each country they visit. There will be prizes and raffles.

The Haverhill Public Library will be available with the bookmobile and offering multicultural books. Students will also be able to fill out paperwork for library cards. There will also be Binda Jiu Jujitsu demonstrations.

For more information, call PTO President Angel Schena at 978-273-0039 or Meg Arivella at 978-621-3739.

