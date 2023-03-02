Max, a Rescue Dog from Tennessee, is Haverhill’s Top Dog; Wears License No. 1

A rescue dog who made his way from Tennessee to Haverhill is the city’s Top Dog.

Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright said Wednesday “Max,” a one-and-a-half-year-old male mixed breed, was named the first-place winner during the City Clerk’s office Second Annual “Haverhill Top Dog” contest. Max now gets to wear dog license no. 1 for the year. Max was adopted by Jack and Joan-Hatem Roy.

“He loves to play catch and he’s a love bug,” said Jack Roy. He said Sweet Paws in Groveland arranged for the adoption.

Second place was awarded to “Ginger,” a six-year-old female Collie mix, owner by David Boucher. She will wear dog license no. 2. “Bruno,” a two-year old male Labrador Retriever, took third place. His owner is Anne Rosa. Bruno was awarded dog license no. 3.

“Haverhill Top Dog” contest encourages residents to license their dogs by offering them a friendly competition. The winners were randomly chosen Wednesday at the City Clerk’s Office.

Wright thanked residents for participating and congratulated the winners, saying, “We were able to double our number of contestants from last year! We have enjoyed seeing the photos of your furry friends and are excited to hang the photos in our office to showcase the winners. Be on the lookout for our contest next year!”

Dogs must be licensed before May 31 or owners will incur a late fee. New dogs may be licensed at any time. Licensing may be completed in person at the Clerk’s office located in City Hall, Room 118, 4 Summer St.; online at cityofhaverhill.com; or by mail. A copy of a valid rabies certificate is required for licensing.

Those with questions may call 978-374-2312.

