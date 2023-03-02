Massachusetts Receives Extra $37 Million in Fuel Assistance to Help Families Pay Heating Costs

Massachusetts is receiving an additional $37 million to support residents who rely on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

In an effort to help more Massachusetts residents reduce their home energy costs, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the money comes from the Biden Administration’s release of $1 billion in aid, commonly known as fuel assistance, nationwide.

“No family should have to choose between paying their energy bills and putting food on the table during the cold winter months,” said Warren. “LIHEAP is a lifeline for our communities—and I’ll keep fighting to lower energy costs for families across Massachusetts so they aren’t faced with this impossible choice.”

Locally, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is administered by Community Action of Haverhill.

The additional amount brings $196 million so far this year to Massachusetts. The program helps low-income households with their home energy bills by providing payment and energy crisis assistance to pay for gas, electric and other methods customers use to heat their homes. More than 130,000 Massachusetts households received federal money last winter.

In February, Sens. Warren and Edward J. Markey also sent a letter to the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities urging the department to review and approve municipal aggregation plans that would reduce increases in electricity costs for Massachusetts families.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...