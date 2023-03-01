Podcast: One Month Left to Order During Third Annual Hometown Heroes Banner Program

An earlier version of this story appears here.

The third annual Hometown Heroes banner program is underway with a request residents identify and honor loved ones and friends who served their country.

The program, organized by the Exchange Club of Haverhill, places two feet wide by four-feet tall banners on poles throughout the city’s central business district. Last year, 156 banners appeared along Essex, Washington, Merrimack, Main, Water and South Main Streets; Bailey Boulevard; and Basiliere and Comeau Bridges.

Hometown Heroes Banner Committee Chair Jennifer Coffey-Matthews and member Thea Tsagaris recently appeared on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” show and gave an overview of the program. Matthews noted the number of streets where banners are displayed has grown.

“Last year was our second year and what we did was basically doubled the size of our program from the first year. We extended into different streets in the downtown community. We also extended into the Bradford downtown,” she explained.

Businesses and residents may sponsor a banner featuring a family member or loved one who lives in the city and has served or is currently serving in the military. Money raised helps the Exchange Club support various charities and scholarships.

Registration for the 2023 program is open through April 1. Hometown Heroes banners may be purchased at HaverhillExchangeClub.com for $250 each and 160 are available on a first-come, first served basis.

The patriotic banners are displayed from Memorial Day to Veterans Day and then returned to donors.

