Police Charge Methuen Pair with Kidnapping After Alleged Theft of Car with Toddler Aboard

A man and woman, both of Methuen, were named by police Tuesday as the two people who stole a car Monday night with a Lawrence toddler sitting in the back seat.

Thirty-six-year-old Adam Maksou and 35-year-old Jamie (O’Neil) Garrity are both charged with kidnapping after allegedly stealing a silver 2011 Honda Pilot around 8:19 p.m. on South Broadway in Lawrence. In the backseat was 22-month-old Emma Buth. The girl was safely dropped off at a Lawrence hospital.

The pair were arrested by Chelmsford Police around 10, Monday night, on Interstate 495. Police said Chelmsford Police Officer Christopher Chipchak spotted the car at about 9:3 5p.m., traveling on Chelmsford Street and attempted to stop it before it turned onto I-495 south. The Honda Pilot finally stopped in Berlin where it is believed to have run out of gasoline. Chipchak was ultimately joined by Officer Steven Buckley, K-9 Officer Dave Leo and Sgt. Nick Ziminsky. officers from the Berlin Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

Maksou also faces charges of reckless endangerment of a child and stealing a car, while Garrity was also charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and providing a false name at booking, Lawrence Police originally reported arresting a woman from Haverhill before discovering they had been told a false name.

The pair were arraigned at Lawrence District Court and are face additional charges in Chelmsford.

