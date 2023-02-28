No Injuries From Bathroom Fire at Groveland Group Home

There were no injuries when a fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Groveland group home.

Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine said firefighters were dispatched just before 9 a.m. after receiving a report of a fire in the bathroom of the home at 1 Marjorie St.

Six residents and two staff were home at the time of the fire and alerted by their smoke alarms. They were able to leave safely before firefighters arrived.

Crews saw heavy smoke coming from the bathroom of the single-family home. They worked quickly to extinguish the flames and the fire was under control by about 9 a.m. The fire was contained to the bathroom. Firefighters remained on scene to provide ventilation and overhaul.

The Groveland Police Department and Georgetown Fire Department also responded to the scene to provide mutual aid. The West Newbury Fire Department provided station coverage. The fire is under investigation by the Groveland Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...