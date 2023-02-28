Lawrence Toddler Safe, Person in State Police Custody After Car Reported Stolen

A 22-month-old Lawrence toddler is safe after the vehicle she was in was reported stolen early last night in Lawrence.

Massachusetts State Police said the child, Emma Buth, was dropped off at Lawrence Hospital and the alleged driver arrested just before 10, Monday night, after a chase on Interstate 495.

Lawrence Police notified State Police at 8:19 p.m. that a silver 2011 Honda Pilot was stolen from South Broadway, Lawrence, with a female toddler in the back seat. Information about why the child was alone or for how long, the name of the driver and the nature of charges were not made immediately available.

The toddler was described as of Dominican and Cambodian descent, with black hair and brown eyes, 2’10” tall and weighing 25 pounds. She was wearing a pink coat with a silver buckle and pink pants with flowers.

State Police said early on it was evaluating the circumstances to determine if an Amber Alert were to be activated.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...