End of February Snowstorm Brings Cancellations, Delays

Haverhill schools and Northern Essex Community College are among the closings Tuesday as two to four inches of snow, wind gusts and low temperatures are expected.

Haverhill public schools said the decision to close was made at the request of Gov. Maura Healey who asked that non-emergency workers not report to work. The school administration asks, however, 12-month employees check emails for further instructions.

WHAV’s Wave Weather meteorologist James Covington says it will be breezy with a wintry mix of mostly snow. Snow tapers off Tuesday night with expected low temperatures around 26.

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High, Methuen, North Andover, Lawrence public schools are also closed. There is a two-hour delayed start at Pentucket Regional Schools. It is school vacation week in New Hampshire.

All day and evening classes are canceled at Northern Essex Community College.

Methuen reports its Winter Parking Ban will be fully enforced. No vehicles are permitted to park on any public way to allow for snow removal. Public Parking is available at the Methuen Park and Ride on Pelham Street, the parking lot at the corner of Lawrence and East Streets, the Osgood Street Park and/or any other municipal parking lots throughout the city.

Registry of Motor Vehicles’ office in Haverhill and Lawrence have a delayed opening at 11 a.m., and road tests scheduled before that are cancelled.

A preview of new MeVa bus routes in Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury planned for Tuesday will now take place Monday, March 6, 2 p.m., at the Costello Transportation Center, 68 Elm St., Amesbury. The routes replace the Route 54 bus from Amesbury to Salisbury through Newburyport, and the Route 57 Newburyport Shuttle. New routes begin Monday, April 4.

Listen to 97.9 WHAV for updates.

