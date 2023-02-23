Transportation Staff to Discuss Haverhill Basiliere Bridge Replacement March 9

The state will brief residents and take feedback early next month on plans to replace the Ralph T. Basiliere Bridge, along Route 125, between downtown Haverhill and the Bradford side of the Merrimack River.

Massachusetts transportation officials said the number of lanes on the bridge and improved cycling and pedestrian use, including access to a rail trail along the abandoned Boston and Maine Railroad tracks., are among considerations.

“While the structure remains safe for all users, the bridge has reached the end of its useful lifespan and must be replaced,” officials said in a statement.

The meeting takes place Thursday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m., at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

For accommodation or language assistance, residents are advised to contact MassDOT’s chief diversity and civil rights officer as soon as possible and prior to the meeting by calling 857-368-8580, using TTD/TTY at 857-266-0603 or emailing [email protected].

