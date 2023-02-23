Funeral Services Friday for Former Lawrence City Councilor Alvarez-Rodriguez

Funeral services for Nilka I. Alvarez-Rodriguez, a former Lawrence City Councilor with deep ties throughout the Merrimack Valley, take place Friday afternoon.

Alvarez-Rodriguez, 62. died Wednesday, Feb. 15. She was elected to five terms on the Lawrence City Council, beginning in 1999, was chair of the Housing Committee for eight of those years. She was a member of the adjunct faculty of Merrimack College and, between 2004 and 2010, worked as program director at the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services. Previously, she served as client services manager at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and empowerment program coordinator at Women In Need.

She was born and raised in Puerto Rico and moved to Lawrence when she was 10.

Alvarez-Rodriguez leaves her husband Richard Rodriguez, Lawrence’s ADA coordinator and a longtime advisory board member of Asperger Works of Haverhill; two sons; and two granddaughters. The couple celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary last month.

Services are Friday, Feb. 24, from 4-8 p.m., at Farrah Funeral Home, 133 Lawrence St., Lawrence.

