Former Haverhillite Andre Dubus III and Poet Sandra Lim Read and Discuss Works March 1

Two award-winning writers who teach at UMass Lowell, including Andre Dubus III who grew up in Haverhill, will read from and discuss their work at a free, on-campus event open to the public.

Dubus and poet Sandra Lim share the stage and their creative processes as part of UMass Lowell’s Writers on Campus Series, Wednesday, March 1, 5:30 p.m., in O’Leary Library auditorium, Room 222, on UMass Lowell’s South Campus, 61 Wilder St., Lowell. Free parking is available in the Wilder Faculty Lot across the street.

“Writers on Campus brings published writers for a reading to UMass Lowell twice a year, but this spring is special because we are featuring our own faculty, Sandra Lim and Andre Dubus III, who both have new books and have won major awards,” said Maureen Stanton, a fellow UMass Lowell English faculty member who has won acclaim for her nonfiction and memoir writing.

Dubus’ most recent novel, “Gone So Long,” received a starred review from Publisher’s Weekly and was on many Best Books lists, including The Boston Globe’s 20 Best Books of 2018. His new novel, “Such Kindness,” is slated for publication in June.

Lim is the author of “The Curious Thing,” as well as “The Wilderness,” winner of the Barnard Women Poets Prize; and “Loveliest Grotesque,” which received the Kore Press First Book Award. Her writing has appeared in numerous literary journals, including The New York Review of Books, Poetry, The New Republic, The Baffler and The New York Times Magazine, among others.

Dubus and Lim will answer questions from the audience and their books will be available for signing and purchase during the event. The event is presented by UMass Lowell’s English department and individuals who would like more information may contact Stanton at [email protected].

