Federal Judge Sends Former Methuen Man to Prison 3.5 Years for Fentanyl and Cocaine Dealing

A 57-year-old former Methuen man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in a Lawrence-based drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine.

Pablo Rosario Pablo, also known as “Angel Ayala Roque” or “Cuco,” was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley to about three and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release. Last September, Rosario Pablo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and other controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and other controlled substances.

In May 2020, an investigation began into a Lawrence-based drug trafficking organization. Between December 2020 and December 2021, intercepted communications identified Rosario Pablo as a participant who distributed drugs in and around the Merrimack Valley. In December 2021, 21.4 grams of fentanyl, 51.8 grams of cocaine, 23.8 grams of cocaine base, 35 kilograms of marijuana, heroin, steroids a mixture containing fentanyl, heroin and Tramadol and $5,300 were seized from Rosario Pablo’s apartment.

