Plaistow Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Apartment Fire Likely Caused by Bike Battery

Plaistow, N.H., firefighters quickly extinguished a fire—apparently caused by a bike battery—Monday afternoon at a mixed commercial and residential building off Route 125.

The Fire Department reported “damage was limited to one apartment because of a fast response” that began just before 5 p.m., at 174 Plaistow Road.

Firefighters were dispatched after receiving a 9-1-1 telephone call and the first engine arrived within four minutes. They found smoke coming from a second-floor apartment at the about 4,500 square-foot mixed building and brought the fire under control within 10 minutes.

All residents safely escaped.

Plaistow Fire officials thanked mutual aid partners that responded to the scene and provided station coverage. These included Atkinson, Newton, Hampstead and Kingston who went to the scene and Salem, Derry, Danville and Merrimac, Mass., provided station coverage. PrideSTAR EMS provided firefighter services.

