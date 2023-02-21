Methuen Citizens Police Academy Begins in April

Methuen is again inviting residents to take part in its Citizens Police Academy for 12 weeks starting in April.

Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said the department is accepting applications for what is described as an “exciting, dynamic, and informative course,” beginning Wednesday, April 5, and running every Wednesday night through June 21, at the Methuen Police Station, 90 Hampshire St.

Topics will include patrol, detectives, SWAT, communications, firearms, CPR and more. The department warns space is limited. There is an informational flyer and application online here. Those who wish to learn more may call Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 or email him at [email protected].

