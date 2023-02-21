Haverhill Public Library Presents Author Tim Spofford Tonight on Famous ‘Doll Test’

Author Tim Spofford talks tonight about a psychological experiment that measured how segregation affected Black children’s perception of themselves and other Black people.

In an online presentation sponsored by the Haverhill Public Library, Spofford discusses his new book, “What The Children Told Us: The Untold Story of the Famous ‘Doll Test’ and the Black Psychologists Who Changed the World.”

The 1930s Doll Test presented Black children with two dolls: a white one with hair painted yellow and a brown one with hair painted black. Children were then asked, “Give me the doll you like to play with” and “Give me the doll that is a nice doll.”

The presentation takes place tonight, Feb. 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There is a registration link at haverhillpl.org. For more information, call Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...