Mary Baker Eddy and John Greenleaf Whittier Meeting Subject of Thursday Talk

Mary Baker Eddy, who founded The Church of Christ, Scientist, and The Christian Science Monitor, met Haverhill’s favorite son John Greenleaf Whittier in 1868.

The story of the meeting and “the common threads that drew the two of them together” is the subject of an online lecture this Thursday night by Michael Hamilton, executive manager of The Mary Baker Eddy Library.

Although she was from a Congregational background, Eddy developed deep friendships with several Quakers early in the early years she was establishing Christian Science, and traces of Quaker spiritual practices made their way into the new religion. Eddy was also a poet— an avid reader and composer of verse, including Whittier’s. The Haverhill poet’s advocacy of slavery’s abolition stirred and motivated her, perhaps encouraging her to write her own anti-slavery poetry.

The lecture takes place Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7- 8 p.m., via Zoom. There is a suggested donation of $10 which may be made online. Advance registration is required by clicking here.

