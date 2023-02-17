Whittier Tech Seeks Public Nominations for Athletic Hall of Fame, Which Launches This Fall

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is looking for nominations of students, teams, coaches and others as it launches an Athletic Hall of Fame this fall.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch said creation of the Hall of Fame coincides with the 50th anniversary of the school, which opened in 1973. Resulting inductees will be recognized at an induction dinner Friday, Oct. 13, at Haverhill County Club.

“The Hall of Fame is a great way to recognize their accomplishments and excellence, and there is no better time to begin than our 50th anniversary year,” Lynch said.

To be inducted into the Hall of Fame, student athletes, coaches or contributors must be nominated for membership by a member of the community on a form on the school’s website. Categories include athletes, any time after the fifth year of their graduation; coaches with at least five years of experience at the school and five years after leaving the position; significant contributors such as any administrator, athletic trainer, game official or other school supporter; and team, based upon the success of the team after the fifth year of graduation.

A 12-member board of directors will review the nominations and select the inductees.

Those seeking more information may email Athletic Director Kevin Bradley at [email protected].

