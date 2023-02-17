Plaistow, N.H., Registers Voters, Accepts Updates March 4

Plaistow, N.H., residents wishing to register to vote or update their registrations have an opportunity when the Supervisors of the Checklist meet March 4.

Supervisors are able to register new voters or make any changes for existing voters. No additions or corrections can be made after this session until Election Day, March 14.

New voters must provide a photo ID as proof of identity, proof of residence and proof of citizenship with either a birth certificate or U.S. Passport, Passport Card or Naturalization Papers.

Supervisors of the Checklist meet Saturday, March 4, from 10-10:30 a.m., at the town clerk’s office, Town Hall, 145 Main St., Plaistow.

