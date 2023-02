Comedy Masque has returned to the Haverhill Citizens Center and is looking for new senior members who can sing, play an instrument or just want to dance.

The Comedy Masque performs throughout the year at a variety of local nursing homes. Those interested are asked to call Dolores at 976-556-9391 or Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916, or email [email protected].

