Windrush Farm Offers Spring Therapeutic Riding Lessons for Those With Special Needs

There are few better ways to enjoy a bright spring day and to observe nature bursting back to life, than on the back of a horse.

Windrush Farm in North Andover offers the opportunity for riders with special needs to learn to ride this spring or to get back in the saddle and enjoy the freedom and mobility offered by this unique activity.

Windrush has been offering therapeutic riding lessons since 1964 when it was founded by renowned equestrian Marjorie Kittredge. Experienced, certified instructors assist those with physical challenges to mount using an electronic lift and caring volunteers assist all riders that need extra support. Spring lessons include activities in the large arenas and riding out on the extensive trails that wind through the fields and woods around the bucolic farm.

There’s more information at windrushfarm.org.

