West Newbury Police Seek Help Identifying Man Caught on Video Before House Break

The West Newbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video at a breaking and entering on Ash Street.

Police said the break took place Tuesday at about 9:39 a.m. when an individual kicked in a door to the home’s garage and kicked in an internal door to gain access where valuables, including jewelry and silverware, were taken. Police said the man they are seeking fled in a white car, believed to be either a Mercury Grand Marquis or a Ford Crown Victoria.

Prior to the break-in, police said, a white man wearing a gray Nike baseball hat, black jacket, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, camouflage gloves and white Nike sneakers, was caught on video walking up the driveway to the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Newbury Police at 978-363-1212, or email Sgt. Rich Parenteau at [email protected]tnewburysafety.org.

