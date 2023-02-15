Haverhill to Study Pedestrian Risk After Councilor Learns of Misleading Traffic Signal

Pedestrian safety along Lincoln Avenue will be the subject of review by a Haverhill City Council subcommittee after councilors learned a particular traffic signal could put walkers at risk.

The Public Safety Committee, headed by Councilor Michael S. McGonagle, received the referral from Council Vice President John A. Michitson. Michitson recently read aloud a resident’s letter informing the city of a potentially dangerous condition.

“The stop traffic button at the fork of Groveland Street and Lincoln Avenue only stops traffic on Groveland Street. It has no effect on the traffic coming from the bridge or the traffic heading in the other direction,” Mitchitson related.

While grateful Michitson recently raised concern over a lack of sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, the writer went said people attempt to cross both streets, believing the light will also stop traffic on Lincoln Avenue. He added the problem is compounded because traffic coming from the bridge cannot see if people are crossing there until they are nearly too close to stop safely.

Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan agreed saying the area was developed before today’s safety standards were in effect.

“I’m sure it doesn’t meet today’s standards. I’m sure it is something that was done many years ago and it’s something that needs to be looked into and it’s something that needs to be corrected,” he said.

Sullivan said he believes the issue is one that probably calls for redesigning and reconstructing the area.

Councilors unanimously agreed to ask for the review.

In other business, City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright reminded residents of the second annual Haverhill’s Top Dog Contest, running through the end of the month.

“Everybody loves showing off their furry friends. They can do so by registering their dog anytime between now and Feb. 28 and submitting a photo of their dog to our office. They can do so via email at [email protected] or can come in person to register,” she said.

The contest is designed to encourage dog owners to register their pets for the year. Wright noted the registration fee is $15 for spayed or neutered dogs or $20 for an unaltered pup. The top three winners will receive dog tags numbered one, two and three accordingly, plus the canines will have their photo posted on the city’s website and on a wall at city hall.

Even pet owners who do not wish to take part must register their pooches between by May 31 to avoid a late fee.

