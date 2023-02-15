Haverhill, Newburyport Trains Shift to Shuttle Buses Certain Days in March for Safety Work

Those who rely on either the Haverhill or Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail lines will have to rely on shuttle buses certain days in March as the MBTA undertakes Automated Train Control work.

Haverhill trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Haverhill and Reading stations for nine days from Saturday, March 4, to Sunday, March 12. Newburyport/Rockport trains will similar be replaced with shuttle buses between Swampscott and North Station for nine days from Monday, March 20, through Tuesday, March 28.

Bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular commuter rail fares will be collected between Reading and North Station.

Automated Train Control is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

