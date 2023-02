The Crescent Yacht Club is planning its second annual Left Right Center Tournament.

All participants will play multiple games Saturday, Feb. 25, beginning at 2 p.m., at the club, 30 Ferry St., Haverhill.

There is a $20 buy in and cash prizes. Seating is limited and those interested may sign up in person at the Crescent Yacht Club or by sending payment by Venmo to @Venmo Crescent Yacht.

Those with questions may email [email protected].

