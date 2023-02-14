Women’s City Club of Haverhill Plans Mardi Gras, Wreathmaking at Feb. 21 Meeting

The Women’s City Club of Haverhill celebrates Mardi Gras with seasonal wreathmaking at its meeting next week.

The club celebrates with food and fun during the meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, beginning at 12:30 p.m., on the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Organizers encourage attendees and guests to wear decorative masks. Guests are asked to pay a $4 fee.

Nick Novello of Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouses will show members how to put together wreathes of the season. Members and guests will then have a chance to win a wreath in a raffle. Tickets are a dollar for one, six for $5 or 13 for $10.

Novello has 48 years of floral design experience. He was trained at the Rittners School of Floral Design in Boston. He has reputation for creating eye-catching designs.

Questions may be emailed to [email protected].

