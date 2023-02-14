Haverhill’s Fourth Annual Preschool Resource Fair Saturday, March 4

Haverhill families have an opportunity to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall.

Haverhill’s Fourth Annual Preschool Resource Fair takes place Saturday, March 4, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main St., Haverhill. The event is organized by the city’s Early Learning Leadership Team.

While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.

For more information, email Katrina Mancini at [email protected].

