Haverhill High Lockdown Ends, Returns to Normal After Officials Call Shooting Threat a Hoax

Police continue to keep a watchful eye on Haverhill High School, but an earlier “shelter in place” order was lifted this afternoon and afterschool activities remained scheduled after officials said a late morning shooting threat was determined to be a hoax.

Haverhill Police received a report around Tuesday morning at 11:30 of an individual with a rifle outside of Haverhill High School, becoming the latest victim of, what has become known as, “swatting.”

School officials said in a statement, “We appreciate your patience, as we must take all threats seriously.”

Upon receiving the report, police school resource officers already at the school were joined by additional officers, while the school followed lockdown protocols. Police reported the school secure with no injuries. School administrators urged parents not to come to the building and possibly create added chaos.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...