City of Methuen Confirms Mayor Neil Perry Receiving Tests at Boston Hospital

Methuen Mayor Neil Perry’s office confirmed yesterday the mayor “experienced some health issues” during the last few days and is hospitalized.

Perry’s office acknowledged reports that have appeared on social media, but reported only that the mayor is currently at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston where physicians continue to “run tests to arrive at a definitive diagnosis.”

“Please be assured that in his absence, governmental operations are proceeding as normal. This statement is released in recognition of the need to balance the public’s right to be assured with Mayor Perry’s right to privacy,” his office said.

