Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El Presents ‘The Lost and Isolated Jews of Southern Italy’

“The Lost and Isolated Jews of Southern Italy” is the topic of an online talk presented during Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El Winter/Spring 2023 Author Series.

Rabbi Barbara Aiello discusses the Jewish presence in southern Italy, including Sicily and Calabria, and explains how Jewish families who fled the Spanish inquisition and settled in those areas maintained remnants of their rituals and traditions for nearly 500 years. She will also relate her experiences as a “bat anusim,” whose ancestors were forced to abandon Judaism and accept Christian conversion.

The talk takes place Sunday, Feb. 26, beginning at 10 a.m. Register here.

