City Councilors to Form Committee to Discuss Salaries for Haverhill Elected Officials

With changes in voting districts and Mayor James J. Fiorentini expected to call it quits this year, the City Council agreed Tuesday it is time to consider how much money should be paid to Haverhill’s city leaders.

Councilor Catherine P. Rogers introduced the question back in August of last year and the councilors agreed to ask the mayor to create a committee to look into how closely Haverhill matches the salaries of their counterparts in other cities. At the time, Rogers pointed out, the mayor’s chief of staff was actually being paid almost as the mayor himself. She noted in order to attract quality people to leadership positions, salaries have to be competitive.

Rogers raised the matter again this week, saying they received a listing of how much mayors, city councilors and others are paid in similarly sized area cities. She added, the mayor has asked that the council form a committee to determine how much should be offered for the various positions.

Beginning in 2024, there will be more city officials to pay. The City Council expands to 11 members with seven city councilors elected by ward and four others elected at-large. The School Committee will have seven ward members, three citywide representatives and the mayor as tiebreaker.

Currently, the mayor is paid $110,000 per year, while city councilors are paid $15,000 per year.

Council voted to form the committee by a vote of 8-0 with Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua abstaining.

