YWCA Seeks Nominations for 2023 Tribute to Women Awards

Joy at a previous YWCA Tribute to Women lunch. (Courtesy photograph.)

Nominations are open for the 2023 Tribute to Women Awards, given annually by the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts.

The YWCA seeks nominations through March 3 of women who have made a difference in their work and community. Nominees must demonstrate superior contributions and/or advancement in her profession; possess outstanding community commitment; and live or work within the YWCA’s service area of the Merrimack Valley, Essex County or Southern N.H.

The 2023 Tribute to Women Awards also serves as a fundraiser in support of YWCA’s more than 26 programs at Lawrence, Haverhill, Lynn and Southern N.H. sites.

Nominations are accepted online at ywcanema.org/tribute

The 2023 Tribute to Women Awards lunch takes place Wednesday, May 17, from noon-2 p.m., at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St., Andover.

